Telangana Cabinet urges Centre to scrap CAA

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday appealed to the Union government not to resort to religious discrimination in granting Indian citizenship to people from other nations. The Cabinet passed a resolution requesting the Centre to immediately scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which put in jeopardy the secular fabric of the country as enshrined in the Constitution. Besides urging the Centre to treat all religions equally, the Cabinet also decided to pass a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly opposing the CAA just Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal had done.

The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here, took several other decisions including one to hold “Pattana Pragathi” programme for 10 days beginning February 24 in all the towns and cities across the State. It held a comprehensive and detailed discussion on Pattana Pragathi programme.

A State level municipal conference will be held at Pragathi Bhavan on February 18 where the guidelines for the programme will be finalised. The Chief Minister wanted all the participants of the municipal conference to be taken on a visit to Gajwel Mandal in Siddipet in the afternoon to visit the vegetable and meat markets as well as the cremation grounds. Mayors, municipal chairpersons, commissioners, MLAs, District Collectors and Additional Collectors will be invited for the conference.

The Chief Minister said Pattana Pragathi programme should lay a strong foundation for best urban living and its goal should be a journey towards it. Among other things, the Chief Minister stressed on cleanliness, good sanitation and greenery in urban areas. “There should be planned progress and citizens should get better services. Steps should be taken to improve the living standards of people in urban areas,” he said, adding that Pattana Pragathi should be held successfully with larger and active participation of the people.

Chandrashekhar Rao said an assessment should be made on the prevailing situation in towns and cities, and based on that, action plans should be prepared. “Funds should be made available and progress should be made methodically,” he said. The government, the Chief Minister said, would release Rs 76 crore per month for GHMC and Rs 70 crore for other Municipalities and Corporations in the State from the Finance Commission funds. Funds for February and March months should be given based on the population figures of the towns and cities. This would facilitate funds of Rs 148 crore per month for urban areas in the State and there will not be any funds crunch for the works taken under Pattana Pragathi programme, he observed.

He gave instruction for allocation of Rs 311 crore for GHMC and Rs 500 crore for Municipalities and Corporations in the State from Rs 811 crore funds to be received from the 14th Finance Commission.

Other decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting:

-Ward to be considered as a unit for Pattana Pragathi, Special Officer to be appointed for every ward, works to be identified ward-wise and also town and city-wise

-Identify illiterates as part of Pattana Pragathi programme

-Process of creating four ‘Citizens Committees” in each ward of corporations and municipalities to be completed in 5 days

-Saplings to be planted in large numbers, and “Green Action” plan to be prepared, places in wards to be identified for nurseries

-Government to keep 3,100 vehicles ready for sanitation works in Municipalities and Corporations, 600 already available, remaining 2,500 to be arranged immediately and sent to the towns.

-Strengthen drinking water network in urban areas

-Improve main roads and internal roads in urban areas, fill up potholes

-Identify sites to establish cremation and burial grounds.

-Select sites to set up vegetable and meat markets, playgrounds, open gyms, dumpyards

-Construction of public toilets including She toilets exclusively for women, allocate government lands for this

-street vendors not to be harassed till alternate land is shown to them

-Identify parking lots, use vacant government lands as parking lots

-Utilise modern methods to improve power supply in urban areas, power network to be accident-free, damaged, rusted poles to be removed as also those in the middle of roads

-Remove transformers from pacements

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .