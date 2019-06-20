Telangana can be among top five exporting States: FIEO

By | Published: 12:13 am

Sangareddy: Representatives of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that they were formulating a strategy to place Telangana State among the top five exporting States in the country. Telangana currently stands at 11th position in India.

Interacting with industrialists at Zonal Office of TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation) in Patancheruvu here on Thursday, PT Srinath, the head of Telangana chapter of FIEO, said that they wanted to get feedback from industrialists in Sangareddy district on ways and means to improve exports from the State.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Srinath said that there was a great potential in Telangana to enhance exports. Stating that the Industrialists from Telangana were only concentrating on bulk drugs and software exports, the FIEO-Hyderabad said there was a pressing need to concentrate on exporting on agri products, jewellry, automobiles, engineering tools, textiles, defence, mines and minerals apart from further enhancing the software and pharma exports from Telangana.

Maharastra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttara Pradesh were the five top exporting States in the country. However, Srinath said that there was enough potential to make the youngest State of the country one of the top five exporting States within five years. Srinath said that they were formulating the strategy regarding policy making, infrastructure development, ease of doing business (EoDB), logistics facilitation, skill development, promotion and encouragement. Assistant Director, FIEO, Manisha Jain, Industrial Local Area Authority, Chairman, Kala Ramesh, Zonal Manager, TSIIC, Kalavathi and representatives of various industries attended the meeting.

