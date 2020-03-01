Telangana can’t stall CAA implementation: K Laxman

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: Giving a call for reuniting India as “Akhand Bharat”, State BJP chief Dr K Laxman on Sunday asked the State government and the MIM to stop criticising the CAA/NPR/NRC and “demand Indian citizenship even for Muslims from Pakistan”.

“Try to convince Imran Khan (Pakistan Prime Minister) and then we will give citizenship to Muslims of that country making India united again,” he said.

Addressing the party’s OBC Morcha meeting here, Laxman blamed both the MIM and the TRS for creating confusion among the public about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“While the Act is only meant for all the minorities who have undergone religious persecution in Islamic countries, the TRS and the MIM are blaming the Centre for not including “Muslims” in that list. Which Muslims are they talking about?” he asked. “Do they want India to become a “Dharmasala”, he questioned.

Criticising the State government, he said the State, despite its efforts to scuttle implementation of the CAA in Telangana, would not be able to do so since the Indian constitution would not allow such a grave violation. “Telangana is an integral part of the country and not a separate princely state as both the parties are considering,” he said.

“We thought that the recent revelation by the Hyderabad Police about Rohingyas enjoying all social benefits with the help of fake documents will make the State government realise that it is in troubled waters, but that has not happened,” he observed.

Seeking support of the BCs to make the public meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad to allay fears of the CAA, he said that people of the country were aware of the threat after the recent riots in Delhi.

