Telangana: Car falls off bridge killing driver, policeman too falls to death

By | Published: 12:19 pm 11:25 pm

Karimnagar: In freak accidents, two persons – a government teacher and a police constable — lost their lives in quick succession near Alugunur on the outskirts of Karimnagar on Sunday.

Gandi Srinivas, a teacher at Upparamalyala government highschool, and his wife Swaroopa were driving down towards Alugunur when he lost control over the wheel at Manair bridge and the car plunged into the river leading to his instantaneous death. His wife sustained serious injuries. They were on their way to Komuravelli temple.

Tragedy struck again when Chandrashekhar, a blue colt police constable who rushed to the spot to clear traffic, also fell accidently from the bridge and died on the way to the hospital. While watching people trying to rescue the occupants of the car, he fell off the bridge.

Chandrashekhar’s colleagues shifted him to Apollo Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Chandrasekhar, who joined the Police Department in 1990, was working with Town-I police station.

Commissioner of Police BV Kamalasan Reddy visited Chandrashekhar’s house and consoled the family members.

Sources said the railing at the bridge was damaged when a truck rammed into it recently. The damaged railing was not repaired and the car plunged into the river from this stretch of the damaged railing.

Rajiv Rahadari has become a death trap with frequent road accidents. On January 25, a couple drowned when their car plunged into Kakatiya canal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. Macharla Srinivas and his wife Swaroopa, residents of Sultanabad in Peddapalli district, drowned in the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

Watch:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .