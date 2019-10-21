Telangana: Car rams into stationary truck on Rajiv, three killed four injured

By | T Karnakar Reddy | Published: 11:56 am

Siddipet: Three persons were killed in a road accident after the speeding car rammed a stationary lorry on Rajiv Rahadari near Pragnapur in Siddipet district in the early hours of Monday.

The victims were on their way back home after attending a function of “Tupaki Ramudu” Telugu movie held in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

The movie, starred in the lead role by noted TV anchor Bithiri Sathi, was produced by Manakondur MLA, Rasamayi Balakishan. A host of the Rasamayi Balakishan followers from Manakondur Assembly Constituency have attended the pre-release function in Hyderabad.

On their way back to home, the SUV hit a parked lorry on the roadside. While three of them died on the spot, four others have sustained injuries in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Mallesham, Janardhan Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, residents of Vegurupally village of Manakondur Mandal. Mallesham is the sarpanch of the Vegurupally and the rest were also associated with TRS Party. The injured Pullaiah, Goverdhan, Devendar Reddy, and Shankar also hail from the same village.

The injured were rushed to Hyderabad for better treatment after providing first aid at Area Hospital, Gajwel. A case has been registered by Gajwel Police.

