Telangana: Case against trio for killing a stray dog in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:32 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police is on the look out for three persons who killed a stray dog. According to the police, three persons beat to death a stray dog at Sangem crossroads in Kothapalli mandal on August 15. The dog died on the spot.

With the killing of the dog going viral on social media, founder of Animal Protection Organization in Hyderabad, Prithvi Panneeru lodged a complaint with Kothapalli police. He also informed the same to the former union Minister and founder of Animal Protection Center, Maneka Gandhi. Gandhi, it was said, called up Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana on Friday night to request him to launch an investigation.

Responding immediately, the Commissioner of Police instructed his subordinated to register a case and arrest the culprits. A case under section 429 IPC was regisered and efforts are on to identify the assailants and arrest them.