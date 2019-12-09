Telangana: Catering to the medical needs for 50 years

By | Published: 6:23 pm

CC Shroff Memorial Hospital sponsored by Nandini Ramesh Gandhi Public Charitable Trust is a non-profit organisation sponsored by Nandini Ramesh Gandhi Public Charitable Trust is a non-profit organisation catering to medical needs of the poor and middle class in Hyderabad and various districts of Telangana. The key objective of the hospital is to provide quality care at affordable cost. The hospital has been rendering services for over 50 years.

Presently, CC Shroff Hospital is a 170 bedded multi-speciality hospital. The expansion to make it a 200 bedded hospital is in progress. The hospital is supported by highly experienced consultant doctors in various specialties. It provides 24/7 emergency critical care services with a 16 bedded fully equipped critical care unit. The hospital is recognized by Telangana State Government and various government organizations / public sector undertakings for treatment of their employees and their dependants.

The hospital has 8 bedded dialysis center to provide dialysis services to both acute and chronic renal failure patients. Dialysis including Nephrologist consultation is provided at a highly concessional price of Rs 667 (30 dialysis for a sum of Rs 20,000). The hospital has full-fledged radiology/imaging department. The MRI scan facility is available at highly concessional rate of Rs 2,000 per scan. CT Scan services are available for Rs 500 at a very highly concessional rate. Similarly, all other diagnostic facilities are also carried out at affordable rates.The charges for in-patients especially in General ward start at Rs 175 for Male Ward per day and Rs 150 for Female Ward per day to make it affordable.

Various health checkup packages are also offered at concessional rates. For eg: Master Health Checkup at Rs 1,000, Cardiac package Rs 1,000, etc. As a part of service activity, the hospital provides BP checkup, sugar test free to all patients everyday. In addition, the hospital also provides free immunization every Wednesday.

