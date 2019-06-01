Telangana: CBI conducts searches on Sujana Group

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at 12 places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case that was registered against Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Limited (BCEPL), Chennai. The BCEPL along with other group companies of Sujana Group were functioning under the chairmanship of former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Y. Sujana Chowdhary, sources said.

Though there were reports that one of the company directors were detained, CBI sources clarified that he was questioned and let off.