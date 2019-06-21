Celebrations across Telangana mark KLIS launch

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:38 am

Mahabubnagar: TRS party cadres across the five districts of Palamuru region celebrated the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday. In Wanaparthy town, the party cadres offered ‘milk bath’ to the portraits of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy at Rajiv Chowk.

In Gadwal town, a bike rally was held in presence of Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy. In Jadcharla town, former Health Minister Dr C Laxma Reddy garlanded the statues of Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Telangana Martyr Srikantha Chary along with several party workers. TRS leaders garlanded the statue of Professor K Jayashankar at the TRS party office in Mahabubnagar town and paid respects to the late Telangana ideologist.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr C Laxma Reddy noted that while construction of such major irrigation projects takes decades to be completed, Kaleswaram project was delivered within three years, which showed the dedication of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao towards the welfare of the people. Reminding the people that Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme would also be constructed in such record time, he said both Palamuru and Rangareddy districts would get water for drinking as well as irrigation once Palamuru Rangareddy project was completed. In every Assembly, constituency celebrations were held on Friday, led by their MLAs.

Oggudolu artists steal the show

Karimnagar: People from different walks of life celebrated the inauguration of Kaleshwram lift irrigation project across erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday. Public representatives including MLAs, Mayors, municipal chairmen, ZPTCs, MPTCs, councillors, TRS activists and others celebrated the event by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

Celebrations were held on a grand scale in Rajanna-Sircilla district. Besides prayers by elders of all religions, a huge rally was taken out from the old bus stand to the new bus stand in Sircilla town. While women played Bathukamma, the performance of Oggudolu artistes attracted the attention of the people.

Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson-elect Nyalakonda Aruna, Sircilla municipal chairperson Samala Pavani and others participated in the event by paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at martyrs memorial. In Peddapalli, municipal chairman Rajaiah along with corporators and TRS workers performed ‘palabishekam’ to the portrait of Chief Minister at Zenda chowk. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, S Ravinder Singh, deputy mayor G Ramesh, corporators and TRS works celebrated the event at Telangana chowk.

Project completed because of KCR’s commitment: Harish

Siddipet: Siddipet district, the native district of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, erupted in celebrations, as the biggest lift irrigation project in the world was formally inaugurated on Friday. Participating in the celebrations at Ranganayaka Sagar Project, which is being constructed as part Kaleshwaram Project in Chinnakodur Mandal in Siddipet district on Friday, former Minister T Harish Rao said they could complete the project within three years because of the Chief Minister’s commitment. He further said the Congress would have taken at least three decades to complete such a massive project.

Rao said the Chief Minister had shown utmost commitment in getting funds from various agencies. He further said that the then Chief Ministers of undivided Andhra Pradesh, who were from Andhra and Rayalaseema region, delayed the projects citing inter-State disputes as the cause for not completing the projects in Telangana. Rao said KCR, however, pursued the issue with neighbouring Maharashtra to clear all hurdles.

The former Minister said that Chandrashekhar Rao had shown the way to the rest of the States on how to resolve inter-State disputes for the benefit of the people. Saying that hundreds of TMC of Godavari water used to flow into the Bay of Bengal, Rao said that Telangana could irrigate lakhs of acres with Chief Minister’s effort.

People hail KCR as modern day ‘Bhagiratha’

Khammam/Kothagudem: Celebrations erupted across erstwhile Khammam district as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme at Medigadda in Jayashanker Bhupalpally district on Friday. Leaders and workers of TRS and the common public took out bike rallies, distributed sweets and performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portrait of the Chief Minister, hailing him as the modern day ‘Bhagiratha’. At Kothagudem Super Bazar Centre, local MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao, ZP Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, vice chairman Kancharla Chandrashekar Rao, senior leader Nukala Naresh Reddy and others took part in the celebrations and distributed sweets.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the project would change the irrigation scenario in the State as well as in Khammam district. The project, which was said to be the biggest lift irrigation project in the world was a dream manifested in reality due to the efforts by the Chief Minister. In Khammam, MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar led a massive bike rally from Pavilion Grounds to ZP Centre. He said June 21 would remain as a ‘red letter day’ in the history of Telangana and the project inauguration was a significant achievement of the TRS government.

Similar celebrations were organised under the aegis of MLAs Rega Kantha Rao and S Venkata Veeraiah. Khammam ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to Chief Minister’s portrait at Madhira to celebrate the occasion.

Special prayers at Bhadradri

At Bhadrachalam Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Temple, the presiding deity was adorned with ‘Bangaru Kavacha Alankarana’ to offer special prayers along with ‘Sudarshana Sahita Sri Ramayana Havanam’. At many places women have performed ‘Kolatam’ and offered ‘Bonalu’ to deities at different temples.

‘KCR braved all odds to finish project’

Adilabad: Jubilant TRS party cadres celebrated the commissioning of Kaleshwaram project by performing ‘Palabhishekham’ to the portrait of KCR in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad on Friday. They also burst crackers and women activists took out rallies with Bonam on their head to mark the occasion.

TRS district president L Bhuma Reddy and leader B Govardhan Reddy were among those who attended the event. They hailed Chandrashekhar Rao for planning and commissioning the project in a short span of time. Meanwhile, Mancherial MLA Diwakar took a holy dip in Godavari river in Luxettipet after performing special prayers on the banks of the river. He later led widespread celebrations held at IB Chowk in Mancherial town.

He was all praise for the Chief Minister for constructing the project by braving all the odds. He opined that the role of Chandrashekhar Rao was unforgettable. He told activists of the party to celebrate the occasion in rural parts. Mancherial municipal chairperson M Vasundhara, vice-chairperson Nalla Shankar, TRS leader Athili Saroja and many others were also present.

Sirpur T MLA Koneru Konappa, Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah and public representatives of urban and rural civic bodies took part in the celebrations. They all hailed the Chief Minister for striving hard for completing the project touted to be the lifeline of Telangana and the world’s largest lift irrigation scheme. They termed him as Bhagiratha of Telangana.

‘Sudarshana Homam’ performed at Yadadri

Yadadri-Bhongir: Coinciding with the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Medigadda, ‘Sudarshana Homam’ was performed at Sri Lakshminarimha Swamy temple (Balalayam) on Yadadri hill shrine on Friday morning. Amid chants of Vedic mantras, ‘Sudarshana Homam’ was organised by the temple priest, beginning with the recital of ‘Sudarshana Mantra Japam’. Alair MLA Gomgidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy, Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) Vice Chairman G Kishan Rao, temple Executive Officers N Geetha and others were also attended ‘Sudarshana Homam’.

Ksheerabhisekam to KCR portrait

Meanwhile, TRS leaders performed ‘Ksheerabhisekam’ to the portrait of the Chief Minister at Yadagirigutta and exuded confidence that the project would permanently solve irrigation problems in the district. They pointed out that Gandamalla and Basvapuram reservoirs were taken up in the district under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The TRS leaders also organised celebrations at Telangana Thalli statue in Suryapet and Clock tower centre in Nalgonda town and burst crackers. The farmer in Thungathurthy and Suryapet Assembly Constituencies also performed ‘Ksheerabhisekham’ to the portrait of the Chief Minister at several villages.

