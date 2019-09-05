Telangana: Celebrations end on tragic note, food poisoning kills two

By | T Karnakar Reddy | Published: 11:25 am

Siddipet: The birthday party of a family ended on a tragic note as food poison claimed two lives including the birthday boy here on Wednesday evening. Two others were battling for their lives at Government Hospital, Siddipet.

According to Police Istarigalla Ramcharan (9)had celebrated his birthday on Wednesday evening. After eating the cake Ramcharan, his father Ravi (39), mother Bhagyalakshmi (35) and sister Poojitha (12) fell sick. They were rushed to a hospital where Ramacharan and his father were declared brought dead.

The condition of Bhagyalakshmi and Poojitha is also stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, the Police are suspecting the hand of Ramacharan’s uncle in the incident since the family had a land dispute with him. Komuravelly Police have registered a case.The investigation is on.

