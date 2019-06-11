Telangana: Centre clears forest land for KLIS

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change has accorded clearances for using 10 hectares of the forest land for construction of bunds and embankments at Medigadda barrage as part of the Kaleshwaram project on Maharashtra side.

The phase one clearances for this has already been accorded by the Ministry a month ago. The Telangana State government has already earmarked funds to acquire 10 hectares of the land to develop as forestland alternatively as a compensatory measure.