Telangana CEO issues schedule for revision of electoral rolls

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer of Telagnana, Dr Rajat Kumar, issued a schedule for special summary revision of the photo electoral roll in the State on Monday. According to a press release, the integrated draft roll was published on Monday in all the 33 districts of Telangana after taking approval for the new polling stations from the ECI. The total number of polling stations after rationalisation stands at 34,707 which includes 105 new polling stations that were created.

Starting from Monday, claims and objections will be accepted and disposed before January 27, 2020. The updating of data and printing of supplement will be done by February 4, 2020 and final publication of electoral roll will be on February 7, 2020. All eligible citizens who will turn 18 years of age as on January 1, 2020 and eligible, unenrolled voters can now file their applications for enrolment, besides filing claims for objections and corrections wherever necessary.

