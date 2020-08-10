Telangana CETs: High-level meet on Monday to finalise dates

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The schedule for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) 2020 including the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is likely to be finalised on Monday.

A high-level meeting which is likely to attended by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will discuss various issues pertaining to the conduct of CETs. It will also be attended by officials of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education and the Higher Education Department.

The National Testing Agency has re-scheduled the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from September 1 to 6, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test on September 13, and JEE Advanced on September 27, while Andhra Pradesh government has announced its CETs from the third week of September. In this backdrop, the authorities concerned are ensuring that TS CETs particularly, EAMCET do not clash with these national level exams and AP CETs.

As at least 10 to 15 days should be given for students towards preparation after announcement of the schedule, the entrance exams for admissions into various professional courses are being planned in the last week of this month. Accordingly, the CETs are being planned from August 24 if test slots are available with the service provider. In the absence of such slots, the CETs may be conducted in the second week of September. The exams could be held on consecutive days or the dates may be split depending on the availability of test slots.

Degree, PG exams

Also, on the agenda is conduct of UG and PG examinations for final year students of the various courses. The authorities are likely to finalise the academic calendar for UG and PG courses for 2020-21. The State government has already given its nod for the conduct of classes for technical courses including engineering programmes from August 17 as per the schedule announced by the All India Council for Technical Education. Classes will be held in the online mode for technical courses, while for conventional degree courses like BA, BCom and BSc, digital classes through YouTube, Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels are being planned.

“We will finalise dates for the CETs and academic calendar on Monday. As there is a petition in the High Court on CETs, the court will be informed about the schedule. And based on the court’s directive, the dates will be announced,” officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .