Telangana chalking out plan to curb fake travel agents

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism is planning to make registration of tours and travel companies in the State mandatory to curb bogus tours and travel agents, besides initiating action on travel agencies, in case of any complaints from tourists.

This was discussed during a meeting convened by Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud with tour operators of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh here on Monday. The Minister discussed several regulations that would save international and domestic tourists from any inconvenience and poor service by travel agencies. To this effect, the Minister directed the TSDTC officials to prepare guidelines for registration and granting of identity cards for operators and agencies at the earliest.

“Telangana government has embarked on developing the tourism sector as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. This sector has been neglected during the united State of Andhra Pradesh. Measures are now being taken to tap employment potential offered in the tourism sector to the optimum,” Goud said.

He said that tourism circuits have been developed covering historic and pilgrim locations, including Kaleshwaram, Somasila, Buddhavanam, Mayuri Eco Park, Ramappa, Pillalamarri, Manair Dam, Jogulamba-Alampur, Mallela Teertham and Mannanur. These sites have been identified and improved as major tourism attractions in the State.

