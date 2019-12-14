Telangana: Chargesheet filed in Samatha case

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Adilabad: Police officials on Saturday filed chargesheet before a fast-track court which is hearing the sensational Samatha gang rape case. The document reveals startling facts about the heinous crime that occured on November 24.

According to sources, the police filed 150-page chargesheet, narrating how the street vendor was sexually assaulted before being killed by the three persons. The police mentioned pieces of evidence gathered by investigating officials and incorporated statements of 44 witnesses including doctors, residents of victim’s village, dailywage labourers, who spotted the body and police officials.

It is learnt that the samples of blood and sperm of one of the accused matched with that collected from the body of the victim. The police also seized the mobile phone of the woman from another accused and recovered cash and other belongings of the 30-year-old from the other accused.

The accused brutally cut her fingers using sickle meant for chopping chicken, when she pleaded with them to leave her alone and then slit her throat when she resisted their advances. She was alone trying to sell appliances used by women at the time of the incident, which drew the attention of national media. The three accused, Shaik Babu, Shaik Shaboddin and Shaik Maqdoom, are from Yellapatar village, and all of them were in an inebriated condition. They were subsequently arrested.

