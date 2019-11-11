Telangana Chief Minister condoles passing of TN Seshan

By | Published: 12:39 pm 12:42 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his deep condolences over the demise of former Chief Election Comissioner T.N.Seshan.

The Chief Minister recalled Seshan’s committed efforts in discharge of his duties, with which he stood as an inspiration for many. The CM conveyed deep condolences to his family members.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter