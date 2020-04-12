Telangana Chief Minister conveys Easter wishes

Published: 12th Apr 2020  12:59 pm
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his Best wishes to the Christian Brethren of Telangana State on the occasion of Easter.

“We remember the noble teachings of Lord Jesus Christ, especially his commitment to empowering the sick, poor and needy,” Chief Minister said

May the Resurrection of Jesus give us strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier Telangana, he added.

