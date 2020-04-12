Telangana Chief Minister conveys Easter wishes

By | Published: 12:59 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his Best wishes to the Christian Brethren of Telangana State on the occasion of Easter.

“We remember the noble teachings of Lord Jesus Christ, especially his commitment to empowering the sick, poor and needy,” Chief Minister said

Hon’ble CM Sri KCR conveyed his best wishes to the Christian brethren on the occasion of #Easter. Recalled Jesus Christ’s services to humanity; His commitment to empower the sick, poor and needy. Wished Resurrection Sunday to inspire everyone to overcome the threat of #COVID19. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 12, 2020

May the Resurrection of Jesus give us strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier Telangana, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .