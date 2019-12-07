Telangana Chief Secretary accepts Green Challenge

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary SK Joshi planted three saplings at the Medipally Urban Forest Park near Uppal on Saturday under the ‘Green Challenge’ thrown at him by the Damodar Gupta, Chairman Police Housing Corporation.

The Chief Secretary then passed the ‘Green challenge’ to Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Nilam Sawhney; Special Chief Secretary, Rajeshwar Tiwari; and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), R Sobha.

“Everyone must recognise the importance of greenery. Let us all join hands and save the environment,” he said. “The green challenge launched by MP Santosh Kumar has now become a nationwide green drive,” Damodar Gupta said.

He reminded everyone that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a call to plant at least six plants in every household. He also called upon people to name the plants and take care of them just like their children.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .