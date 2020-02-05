Telangana: Chief Secretary and DGP inspect arrangements at Medaram

By | Published: 2:50 pm

Mulugu: Following the directions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy have visited Medaram shrine to oversee the arrangements as well as the crowd management on Wednesday. The duo, who have arrived at Medaram in a special chopper, have first inspected the arrangements at helipad and Jampanna Vagu before arriving at the altars. They have met available senior officials and reviewed about the crowd management.

“Following the directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar, we have arrived here to see the arrangements as well as crowd management. Chief Minister is also reviewing the day to day situation and the flow of the pilgrims at Medaram,” Somesh Kumar said and added that the number of the pilgrims would be more comparing to the last jatara. He also said that they were now focusing on the crowd management as the arrangements have already been completed. Somesh Kumar has directed the officials to work in coordination and make the jatara a success and added that the officials must follow norms prescribed for the smooth conduct of the jatata.

DGP Mahender Reddy said that they had taken all steps for the crowd management. “As a part of the crowd management, 12,000 police personnel including two IG Rank officials. We have also pressed the ‘SHE’ teams for the protection of the women pilgrims,” he said and added that a total of 350 CCTV cameras have been installed and connected to the command control room.

Meanwhile, it was estimated that nearly 40 lakh pilgrims had already visited the Medaram shrine.

Polavaram MLA (Andhra Pradesh) and ST commission chairman Tallam Balaraju along with his family members visited Medaram. Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik and Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha also visited Medaram. Meanwhile, deities Saralamma and Pado Gidda Raju would be brought to the altars in the evening around 7 pm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .