Telangana: Child locked inside school, staff get memos in Gadwal

Published: 10:54 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: Three teachers and an attender working in a government primary school in Alampur mandal were issued memos by the Mandal Education Officer for being negligent towards the children.

On Thursday evening, the staff of the school in Koneru village had failed to check if all the children had left the school after school hours and locked Swapna, a Class I student inside the school. It was only after a villager who had noticed the child crying, that he had called the head master of the school to come and unlock the main door.

By the time the lock was opened, the child was found crying out of fear. The issue which had gone to the notice of higher-ups was taken seriously and the MEO issued memos to the careless staff on Friday and warned them that such acts wouldn’t be tolerated in the future.

