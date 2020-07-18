Telangana: Circular on temple trust challenged

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the State High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghuvedra Singh Chauhan and Justice Vijay Sen Reddy, on Friday, while granting time, directed authorities not to precipitate matters on Founder Trustees of Hindu temples.

The panel was dealing with a writ plea filed by The Telangana State Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions Founder Trustees Association. The association challenged a government circular, which required the founder or members of founder’s family to obtain an appointment as trustee from a competent authority every year and discharge the functions as Board of Trustees only after administering the oath on god by the competent authority.

The government had issued a circular on June 25. The Supreme Court had observed that though the hereditary rights in trusteeship were abolished, the appointment of founder/family member of a founder trust would effectuate the object of religious and charitable institution and also effectuate proper and efficient management of the institution, the petitioner pointed out. The petitioner contended that the power of the government to make appointments was confined to non-hereditary trustees only and the right of founders/family members of the founders to become members of the trust board was automatic under the scheme of the Act.

Case against housing society

In another case, the panel voiced its opinion that a writ of prohibition against the State Consumer Forum on lack of jurisdiction was misconceived. A writ petition was filed against the AG’s Office Housing Cooperative by one of its own members. Sudhir Chakravarthy and his spouse filed a complaint before the State Forum complaining that it had failed to register a flat at Attapur in accordance with the agreement between the parties. The society argued that it was a dispute between the members of the society and is thus to be heard by the Cooperative Tribunal. Senior counsel DV Sitaram Murthy, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that the remedies under the Consumer Protection Act were in addition to other laws and that the apex court had already thus ruled and, therefore, the writ petition was misconceived. The panel then adjourned the matter at the request of the petitioner.

