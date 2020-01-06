Telangana civic polls: Candidates in active mode with quota allotment

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Adilabad: With the declaration of reservations to the posts of chairpersons of 11 civic bodies across erstwhile Adilabad, political activity has gained momentum. Many aspirants are pinning hopes on the post. At least two candidates belonging to a party are vying for securing it. They are following different strategies to draw the attention of the leadership of their parties.

District authorities carried out a draw of lots to decide reservations to the posts of councillors and chairpersons of municipalities on Sunday. According to the draw, chairperson of Adilabad civic body was allotted the general category, ending speculations of aspirants belonging to Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes. Earlier, it was predicted that it would be allocated to either SCs of BCs.

In Nirmal district, the post of head of Nirmal and newly-created Khanapur municipalities was reserved for BC General, resulting in a stiff competition among the aspirants. Chairperson of Bhainsa civic body was allotted to BC (woman). Similarly, Mancherial civic body’s chairperson was assigned to the BC category.

Incidentally, the posts of chairpersons belonging to Bellampalli, Naspur and Kyathanpalli were reserved for SCs. Kaghaznagar and Luxettipet’s urban local bodies will have chairpersons from the General category as per the draws, which were held by respective district Collectors in the presence of election observer M Veerabrahmaiah. The declarations were mostly against expectations of aspirants.

The situation has become tough with multiple candidates hoping to become chairpersons from these 11 municipalities. For instance, former chairperson R Maneesha and Jogu Premender, son of Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, are reportedly competing with each other for the post. They both are from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

In the meantime, ex-municipal chairperson M Vasundhara and N Shankar are learned to have been making efforts to get the post. They both have already formed their groups and are trying to field their favourite candidates from different wards. The election of chairperson is done indirectly. Those who win from a ward would be chosen by councillors belonging to a party, which win the majority of wards.

