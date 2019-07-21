Telangana Civic polls notification likely soon

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: The notification for conducting elections to various municipalities in Telangana is likely to be issued in the next couple of days once the file pertaining to reservation of wards is received.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Sunday reviewed the preparations and readiness for the conduct of the elections with Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Aravind Kumar at the Secretariat here. Joshi also discussed with the Law Department officials various cases before the High Court pertaining to municipalities and the upcoming polls.

Meetings also took place between Law Department Secretary Niranjan Rao and Aravind Kumar, with reference to a case pertaining to the division of municipal wards, which the High Court is expected to hear on Monday.

It is learnt that any final decision on the reservation of wards would take place only after the court issues its orders on the cases before it.

