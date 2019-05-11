Telangana Civil Supplies Department procures 62 lakh tonne paddy

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: About 22.31 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured from nearly 3.52 lakh farmers in this yasangi season, informed the Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal. He said the Civil Supplies Department has set a target of procuring 40 lakh tonnes of paddy in this yasangi season through 3447 procurement centres set up across the State.

According to the official, the cultivation of paddy has been increasing every year in view of the farmer welfare measures being introduced by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The department was also making efforts accordingly in procuring paddy.

The department has so far procured about 62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from nearly 11 lakh farmers including khariff and yasangi, Sabharwal informed here on Saturday. In khariff nearly 40.41 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured through 3297 centres. In last yasangi around 35.74 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured from 4.47 lakh farmers and through 3313 procurement centres. In this yasangi the department has kept nine crores of gunny bags and made district-wise supply based on production figures.

After learning that there was a fall in the production of jute in Bangladesh, the department procured gunny bags from ration dealers and millers as it was feared that the fall in jute production might lead to shortage of bags.

A control room equipped with toll free number 1800 425 00333 and whatsapp number 7330774444 was set up. Three officials were deputed to handle complaints related to paddy procurement and others.

So far received 506 complaints and 477 were addressed, Sabharwal informed adding that an Online Procurement Management System (OPMS) developed by the department proved handy in dispensing information to farmers on procurement and related issues.

It was that the Commissioner Sabharwal was holding regular video conferences with the district officials and visiting districts following directions from Civil Supplies Minister Niranjan Reddy and Civil Supplies Corporation M Srinivas Reddy.

