Telangana Civil supplies gears up to implement 12 kg free rice

By | Published: 3:30 pm

Hyderabad: Chairman State Civil Supplies Corporation Mareddy Srinivas Reddy , said that all necessary steps to implement the 12 kilo free rice per head and Rs 1500 per family scheme have been taken. The distribution is declared by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to alleviate the suffering of white ration card holders due to lockdown.

Speaking to media here on Thursday Srinivas Reddy said that the over 87 lakh white card holders in the state will benefit by the Chief Minister’s announcement. “While the rice is being distributed through the ration shops, the cash will be deposited into the beneficiaries bank account ,” he said. While expressing confidence over the rice stocks in the state to meet the demand of the 12 kg free rice, Srinivas Reddy said black marketers will be punished.

” Telangana has enough stocks of all daily requirements like rice, oil, salt and vegetables. But if any one tries to hoard or resort to black marketing, they will be booked under PD Act,” he said. He said a committee under the Director General of Police has met and reviewed the civil supplies situation. He also said that supply issue were discussed with the LPG companies so that there will be no shortage of cooking gas during the Lockdown period.

Regarding hassle free transportation of the PDF rice all cross the state, he said that the civil supplies authorities spoke with the transporters and also Hamalis as they have to carry the extra load of 12 kg rice. “Government has alerted the District Collectors and also the transporters,” the Chairman said. However he said that there are minor issues at ground level and the department is sorting out those issues so that the free rice scheme is implemented effectively.

“The Chief Minister has reviewed the public distribution system with us for more than three times. Even though we have enough stocks to meet the demand the Chief Minister will speak with centre for additional stocks if needed,” he said.

