Telangana: Class 10 girl allegedly raped and murdered in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A class 10 student was allegedly raped and murdered on the outskirts of the Chengamul mandal in Vikarabad district of Telangana.

According to the police, the victim who is a resident of Angadi Chentapally village in Chengamul mandal of Vikarabad district was missing since Sunday afternoon. On Monday morning, the villagers found the body of the young girl lying at an isolated place on the outskirts of the village and informed the police.

The police along with a dog squad, clues teams and senior officials visited the spot and after preliminary enquiries shifted the body to mortuary. The victim was murdered reportedly by hitting with a stone or blunt object on the head resulting in bleeding and subsequent death.

Superintendent of Police, Vikarabad, N Koti Reddy, who visited the spot instructed the officials to form special teams to nab the suspects in the case. He assured the family members of the victim that the culprits will be nabbed and stringent action initiated against them.

“Clues teams and other experts visited the spot and collected some evidence. Investigation is going on at brisk pace, culprits will be caught soon,” the SP said.

It is learnt the police questioned the friends of the victim to know about her acquaintances with any known persons. The police are also verifying the available footage of the surveillance cameras installed in the area.

