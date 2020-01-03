Telangana: Clearing bills, arrears top reason for taking bribe

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is cracking the whip on tainted government officials across the State, has found that most officials were caught for allegedly accepting bribe for preparing, processing and passing bills related to salary, Pay Revision Commission (PRC) arrears and medical reimbursements.

For the last one decade, these were the main reasons behind officials demanding and accepting bribe from government employees or private contractors, according to ACB’s statistics compiled from 2009 to 2019.

In 21 cases that were booked from 2009 to 2019, corrupt officials were nabbed for taking money to prepare, process and clear such bills. In 16 cases, government officials accepted graft in service matters such as settling suspension period, revoking suspension orders, getting approval of service pension and processing files pertaining to promotion.

On receiving a complaint, the ACB takes action against corrupt officers after registering a case against them under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. A majority of these officers were caught red-handed after laying a trap, mostly on their premises.

The bribe amounts accepted ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. As many as 58 complaints were received against in-service employees, mostly from the Education department, while 17 were against retired officers. In one incident, a headmistress took Rs 5,000 for putting her signature on mid-day meal scheme bills submitted by a complainant.

A bill collector accepted Rs 20,000 for clearing salary arrears of an employee who was placed under suspension while a police constable took Rs 1.5 lakh on the pretext of influencing his higher officials to see that no ACB case was registered against the complainant.

The profiles of those nabbed for taking bribes ranged from headmasters, District Educational Officers, principals and professors to three Sub-Inspectors of police, a deputy general manager and deputy director, all for doing official favours.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.