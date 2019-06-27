Telangana climate ideal for seed production, says Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy said on Thursday that Telangana State was endowed with congenial climatic conditions for seed production round the year and seed produced in the State would suit to the climatic conditions in any part of the world.

Addressing a meeting of farmers involved in seed production programmes organised as part of the ISTA Congress-2019 here, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was keen on extending necessary support for making Telangana seed hub of the world.

He said the growing needs of the world population which crossed the 7.7 billion mark could be met only by adopting advancements made in farm technology. Farmers in the State also need to come out of the traditional practices. The farm sector had witnessed rapid changes during the past 60 years. Farmers would be able to reap a rich harvest only with diversification of crops. They have been able to get better yield in areas where there was marked improvement in irrigation facilities.

He insisted that the seeds produced by adopting international standards would enjoy a better market. The Chief Minister would soon announce guidelines to be followed by the farmers’ coordination committees while discharging the responsibilities entrusted to them. The farmers’ coordination committees should help bring the much-needed change in the farm sector. He expressed the hope that the farmers in the State, especially in and around Hyderabad, would able to revive the old glory as grape farmers.

The area under grape gardens had drastically come down in the State while farmers in Maharashtra who adopted advanced farm practices over the years had emerged as the leading grape exporters. The State government was extending all support to the farmers in a bid to revive their fortunes. It had been implementing Rythu Bandhu scheme, round-the-clock power supply besides a slew of measures in support of the peasant community, he added.

