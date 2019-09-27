Telangana: CLIx makes impact on school learning

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: With the Connected Learning Initiative (CLIx) reaping good results in some government schools, the School Education Department intends to extend the same across all government and local body schools in the State.

CLIx was introduced by the department with help of Tata Trusts, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Massachusetts of Technology, United States in about 300 government and local body schools in 13 districts.

Using this initiative, students are taught regular academics through the Information and Communication Technologies in specialised computer laboratories. CLIx is aimed at improving access to quality education in under-served and resourced constrained contexts. Presently, CLIx offers content for English, Mathematics and Science subjects. So far, the new concept of imparting education has reached 18,163 students, 2,730 teachers and 175 teacher educators in the State.

After introducing CLIx in 300 schools, the findings of TISS show that listening and speaking skills of students in English language has improved by 52.5 per cent and 25.3 per cent respectively. In case of Mathematics and Science subjects, pre-test scores of students went up by 45 per cent in Mathematics and 39.8 per cent in Science.

On Friday, State Council of Educational Research and Training and TISS launched the CLIx Open Educational Resources web portal, clixoer.tiss.edu, here. More than 100 hours of content in English, Hindi and Telugu languages with options for online and offline version has been available on the web portal. This apart, 40 digital interactive content and teacher support material is on the portal.

Education Department Secretary Dr B Janardhan Reddy said there was a need of digital connectivity to reach out to all classrooms in the schools.

“We intend to extend the initiative to schools which have requisite infrastructure and accordingly requested TISS for necessary support,” Reddy said.

Commissioner and Director of School Education T Vijaya Kumar said with peer learning concept, students were helping each other to learn.

“The technology will accelerate learning. We have to go forward with this connecting learning approach. The students must have these 21st century skills that are absolutely essential in today’s day and age. Even basic literacy in these skills has the potential to expose them to global landscape of using technology and even something as advanced as learning to code in school,” Kumar said.

CLIx project director Prof Padma Sarangapani said collaboration with State government has been successful because of initiatives undertaken by the School Education Department.

As many as 66 teachers who completed postgraduate certificate programme in reflective teaching with ICT offered by TISS Mumbai were presented certificates on the occasion.

