Telangana: Close to 80% candidates qualify LAWCET, PGLCET

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Close to 80 per cent of the candidates who had appeared for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET-2019) for the year 2019, which were conducted on May 20, have qualified.

On Sunday evening, while releasing the results of TS LAWCET and PGLCET, the Convenor, GB Reddy said overall 19,188 candidates had appeared for the test of which 15,504 have qualified. Among the qualified candidates, 11,025 were men, 4,478 were women and one person was transgender.

The TSLAWCET and PGLCET was conducted for 3-year and 5-year LLB regular courses and 2-year LLM courses. For 3-year LAWCET course, 13,141 had appeared of which 10,539 candidates qualified. For 5-year LAWCET course, 4179 candidates had appeared of which 3,130 qualified while 15,504 candidates managed to qualify for the LLM course by appearing for PGLCET.

The results were released on Sunday evening amidst drama as candidates who had qualified PGLCET alleged that their results were up for downloading in the LAWCET website from early morning. In fact, the hall ticket of PGLCET topper, Vemugunta Tharani was already downloaded and making the rounds in a clutch of social media platform much before the PGLCET results were officially declared.

In the 5-year LAWCET exam, Metta Suraj was secured first rank and in 3-year LAWCET exam, Vikas Vashisth emerged as the topper, in the PGLCET exam, Vemugunta Tharani emerged as the topper.

Convenor, GB Reddy said that the rank cards could be downloaded from the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in