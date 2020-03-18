Telangana CM calls high-level review meeting, more stringent measures likely

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Some more stringent measures are likely to be put in place in the battle against coronavirus in Telangana State after the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao takes stock of the developing situation at a high level emergency meeting he has convened on Thursday.

The Chief Minister decided to call for the meeting in the wake of an Indonesian, part of a 10-member group that visited Karimnagar, testing positive for coronavirus. Chandrashekhar Rao urged the people of the State to be on the alert particularly in the backdrop of this development.

The emergency meeting will discuss preventive measures to be taken and regulations to be followed. Since coronavirus is essentially being spread by those coming from abroad, all those coming from outside the country should undergo tests, the Chief Minister said, and urged people also to be alert and inform the authorities if they come across people coming from abroad.

Stating that people should take all measures to safeguard themselves against the virus, he also instructed the officials concerned to allow people coming from abroad to go home only after they went through the complete check-up. The State government has already implemented a one-week and 15-day action plan to prevent spread of the virus.

It was decided to cancel meetings where there is possibility of having crowds. The Chief Minister urged people to stay away from festivals and celebrations, which involve group activity. He urged the people to understand the measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the State. He also advised them not to gather in large numbers in one place.

All district collectors, Police Commissioners and superintendents of police will participate in the high level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan. Besides, Health Minister Etela Rajender, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, Ministers from Hyderabad Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabita Indra Reddy, Malla Reddy, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao, Principal Secretaries of Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Commissioners will also participate in the meeting.

