Telangana CM condoles death of Surender Reddy, Narayan Reddy

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep condolences on the demise of former MP M Narayan Reddy and former Minister Kommareddy Surender Reddy. In separate messages here on Sunday, the Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and prayed the Almighty for the noble souls to rest in peace.

TRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao also extended condolences to the family members of Narayana Reddy. He recalled the services of Narayana Reddy to Telangana region in undivided Andhra Pradesh and later for his long association with separate Telangana movement. He termed the sudden demise of Narayana Reddy as a loss to the Telangana State and its people.

Nizamabad former MP K Kavitha condoled the death of Narayana Reddy and stated that Narayana Reddy was one of the foremost leaders to have raised their voice in Parliament seeking justice for Telangana region in undivided Andhra Pradesh. She said he was also a social reformer who worked for setting up the first college for women in erstwhile Nizamabad district.

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao, expressing grief over the demise of Narayan Reddy, described him as a politician who served for the benefit of sugarcane farmers in the State. He was an academician, lawyer and writer, he said, offering condolences to the bereaved family.

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, in his condolences message, remembered him as a leader who stood for the farmers and welfare of the women. He said that Reddy had established a college for women. “He raised his voice in Parliament for separate Telangana that left an impression on the psyche of people of Telangana,” Prashanth Reddy said, adding that he will be attending the funeral of the departed leader on Monday. Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy also expressed sorrow over the death of Narayan Reddy.

Leader who dedicated life for Telangana movement

Nizamabad: Former MP M Narayana Reddy was not only a first generation Telangana activist, but was also a philanthropist, educator, writer, lawyer, founder of various women’s education institutions, ideal farmer and former president of State Sugarcane Farmers Association. In 1967, he won from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency as an independent.

Earlier, Narayana Reddy was associated with socialist party and later advocated the cause of separate Statehood for Telangana following the backwardness of the region then and the discrimination against the people. He dedicated his entire life for the Telangana movement, and participated in the first phase of Telangana movement. His passion remained unwavering till Telangana State was achieved.

Narayana Reddy was born in 1932 at Sunket village of Velpur mandal in Nizamabad district, and he did his B Com from Chaderghat college, LLB and LLM from Osmania University.

Narayana Reddy’s relatives and well-wishers arranged a grand felicitation for him on Sunday at Apuroopa Venkateswara Swamy temple. State Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who is also his brother-in-law, participated in the function as chief guest. But Narayana Reddy wasn’t feeling well and was admitted in a private hospital in Nizamabad where he passed away.

