Telangana CM congratulates Hemanth Soren

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated Jharkhand Mukthi Morcha (JMM) working president Hemanth Soren whose party emerged victorious in the Jharkhand Assembly elections after results were announced on Monday. He recalled that JMM president Shibu Soren along with his son and the party working president supported seperate Telangana State. He extended heartfelt wishes to Hemanth Soren and his party on behalf of the people of Telangana State.