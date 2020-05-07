Telangana CM expresses shock over Vizag Gas leakage

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the gas leakage incident in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh that left few dead and many unconscious

In a message the Chief Minister described the incident as unfortunate and offered condolences to the kin of those lost their lives in the incident. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the affected people.

