By | Special Correspondent | Published: 4:25 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday congratulated the newly elected members of ZPTCs and MPTCs for their unprecedented win in the recent polls.

He thanked the TRS party activists and leaders who strived hard for the victory of the TRS candidates in the Panchayat Raj elections. He termed the TRS’ win as victory of people of Telangana State and thanked them for bestowing another victory upon the party.