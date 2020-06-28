Telangana: CM KCR to decide on lockdown in 3-4 days

By | Published: 4:28 pm 5:12 pm

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in GHMC, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will finalise a strategy to contain spreading of the disease in next three-four days. He will take a decision on various proposals including reimposing lockdown for a few days in GHMC area.

The Chief Minister who chaired a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, said though more Coronavirus cases were being reported, there was no need to panic as the State government made all arrangements to provide proper medical care to all. He reviewed the current condition of COVID-19 outbreak and necessary measures being taken by the authorities including preventive measures, treatment to patients and future strategies. Health Minister Eetala Rajender briefed the Chief Minister about the existing situation.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and medical department officials were also present.

