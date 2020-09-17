Telangana CM KCR wishes Prime Minister Modi on his birthday

By   |  Published: 17th Sep 2020  2:22 pmUpdated: 17th Sep 2020  2:24 pm
File Photo: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

In a message here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said “on behalf of the government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday and pray God to shower his blessings on you to serve the nation for many more years”.

