Telangana CM KCR wishes Prime Minister Modi on his birthday

By | Published: 2:22 pm 2:24 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

In a message here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said “on behalf of the government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday and pray God to shower his blessings on you to serve the nation for many more years”.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao extended birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @NarendraModi ji on behalf of Government and people of Telangana. Hon’ble CM prayed the God to shower his blessings on the Prime Minister to serve the nation for many more years to come. pic.twitter.com/hVWVunrpdv — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 17, 2020

