CM KCR sanctions special increment for electricity employees

By | Published: 4:54 pm 6:00 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced a special increment for electricity employees in the State in recognition of their dedicated services that made the round the clock power supply to the farm sector possible. Different unions and associations of employees working in the state power utilities including the TS Transco and TS Genco hailed the gesture of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister who had a review with the officials from the power utilities, called the supply of 24-hour quality, uninterrupted and free power to the farm sector, as a big victory for the youngest state of Telangana that is just 3 and half year old.

Hailing it a gigantic task, he said the 24X7 power supply to all the sectors in the state was made possible by the employees which had been serving the state with dedication.

The Chief Minister congratulated all the concerned and said everyone else in the country looking up towards Telangana State for its revolutionary changes that took place on the power sector.