Telangana CMRF continues to see influx of donations

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Hyderabad: People continued to open their hearts and pockets to make contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and join the government in its fight against coronavirus. Some of them called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday and handed over cheques to him.

One of the gestures came from village administrative officers (VAOs) who contributed Rs 1,000, of their monthly salary of Rs 5,000, to the CMRF. In the presence of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, VAOs Association State honorary president L Roop Singh, president Manchikatla Koteshwar, general secretary Maripelli Madhavi and others handed over a cheque for Rs 1.72 crore on behalf of 17,261 VAOs.

Pharma giants Reddy’s Labs and MSN Labs came forward to provide medicines and other medical supplies worth Rs 5 crore each. Reddy Lab’s chairman Satish and MSN Labs chairman M Satyanarayana Reddy gave consent letters separately to the Chief Minister in this regard.

Similarly, Sreenidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited of the State Women’s Collective donated Rs 1 crore.

Telangana Poultry Association and Telangana Breeders Association contributed Rs 1 crore each to the CMRF. Telangana State Cooperative Bank (TSCOB) made Rs 1 crore donation — Rs 88 lakh from the bank, Rs 8.5 lakh by employees and Rs 3.5 lakh by TSCOB chairman S Ravinder Rao.

Philanthropists from Khammam collected Rs 1.75 crore in donations along with a contribution of Rs 25 lakh from Mamata Medical Education Institutions. DCCBs and Single Windows jointly contributed Rs 76 lakh where DCCB chairpersons gave Rs 1 lakh each, Single Window chairpersons Rs 5,000 each and the employees a day’s salary.

Anusha Projects Private Limited, DEC Infrastructure, and KPC Projects Limited contributed Rs 50 lakh each to the CMRF, while SLMI Infra Projects, Unique Trees, Sri Venkateswara Constructions and Seal well Corporation donated Rs 25 lakh each.

