Telangana CM’s compassion towards migrant labour attracts nationwide appreciation

Hyderabad: The assertion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that migrant labourers are stake-holders in the development of Telangana state and measures announced by him evoked country wide appreciation from all walks of life. Several prominent political, film and media personalities have posted messages in social media congratulating the Chief Minister and the state government.

Union Animal Husbandry Minister Gururaj Singh tweeted that KCR had won hearts of the people at this time of crisis.Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan tweeted, “ My appreciate the way Hon’ble Telangana CM KCR Garu has assured the public. CM KCR on Migrant Labour In Telangana. PM Manmohan Singh Media Advisor Dr Sanjay Baru tweeted, “ Excellent statement by Telangana CM. This is leadership.”

ANI Managing Editor Smita Prakash tweeted,” This is the way it should be done. Words of assurance delivered with confidence that everything he promises will reach the migrant labourers. Well done CM KCR.” Several national media representatives have reacted to Smita Prakash tweet. They said the Telangana state government stood as a role model in the migrant labour issue. News 18 managing Director Amish Devgan tweeted, When other states are sending the migrant labour back, it is wonderful that the Telangana state is treating the migrant labour as its family members.”

Bharat Samachar Editor-in-Chief Brajesh Mishra tweeted,” KCR proved that India is not divided by the state boundaries. This is a welcome gesture. CMs of other states should follow Philosophy of Vasudaika Kutumabakam.” Journalist Ravi Prasad Dubey tweeted,” KCR who won the hearts. Listen to what CM’s should follow. We have witnessed how Migrant labours are sent back in other states. Had KCR done the same, it would have been the same situation in Telangana. Senior Columnist and Mysore MP Pratap Simha tweeted, “ Other Chief Ministers should learn from KCR.”

CNN senior journalist Payal Mehta tweeted,” Is there any other matter that created confidence than this? The CM said migrant labour need not worry, we will bear any expense, they are our partners, they can live happily in the state, the CM assured.” ABP News senior Journalist Pinky Rajpurohit tweeted,” You have won the hearts. Other CMs should also learn how to win hearts of migrant labour.” Miss South India Shivani tweeted,” Telangana people have elected the right leader.” Noted film producer Shobhu Yarlagadda tweeted,”

In the backdrop of Corona, the assurance given by KCR to migrant labour and farmers should spread across the country.” Famous Bollywood actor Sonu Sood said,” True leader. Salute.” Noted Badminton player Jwala Gutta tweeted,” Great Press Address by our CM. We need such leadership in time like this.”

