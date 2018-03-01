Telangana collaborates with Tata Trust to deliver cancer care

By | Published: 3:25 pm 3:33 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has entered into an agreement with ​the ​Tata Memorial Trust to establish a robust and comprehensive ​​network of cancer care facilities​ in ​Telangana.

On Thursday, top health officials representing the State government signed a MoU with Tata Memorial Trust in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, Health Minister Dr. C. Laxma Reddy and Chairman of Tata Trust, Ratan Tata.

At present, a majority of the cancer cases in Telangana are diagnosed at a very late stage, this limiting the treatment options. The comprehensive cancer care management program is aimed at addressing this issue so that cancer care can be rationalized across all the levels of healthcare including primary, secondary and tertiary State-run health institutions.