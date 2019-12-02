Telangana: Collector gets award for providing facilities for disabled voters

By | T Karnakar Reddy | Published: 3:31 pm

Sangareddy: The district collector M Hanumantha Rao was selected for the best Collector award for providing better facilities to persons with disabilities, who turned out at election booths during the Assembly and Parliament elections conducted in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The Department of Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare, Telangana government has chosen the Sangareddy Collector for the award. Rao will receive the award from the hands of Minister for Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare, Koppula Eshwar in Hyderabad on Tuesday on the eve of International Day for Persons with Disabilities-2019.

The Collector has arranged wheelchairs, built ramps and appointed assistants at all the booths, where the disabled had enrolled as voters, to help the physically challenged exercise their vote without any difficulty. He has thanked the Telangana government for recognising his services.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .