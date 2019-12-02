Telangana: Collector plants tree as part of green challenge

By | Published: 3:47 pm

Karimnagar: As part of green challenge launched by Rajyasabha MP Joginipalli Santhosh Kumar, district collector Sarfaraz Ahmed planted trees in his camp office here on Sunday.

Accepting challenge thrown by Karimangar police commissioner, VB Kamalasan Reddy, collector planted variety of trees such as pathodia, tabebuia, alvand, yerravajyam, bahulimia (Rye) and srigandha.

He has also thrown challenge to the collectors of four districts including D Krishna Bhaskar (Rajanna-Sircilla), Ronald Rose (Mahabubnagar), Prasanth J Patil (Warangal urban) and M Harshitha (Warangal rural).

Speaking on the occasion, collector thanked Santhosh Kumar for launching the prestigious green challenge programme, which was getting good response from all sections of the society.

Everybody should plant at least four the five saplings by accepting green challenge and take steps to protect them, he advised and wanted the people to enhance greenery in the district by planting tree in open places, tank bunds and along with roads as part of Haritha Haram programme.

