Telangana: Collectors directed to declare holidays

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Election Commission Secretary M Ashok Kumar on Saturday said district Collectors were entitled to declare local holidays in the areas notified for the election and other related issues whenever an election notification was issued.

As the Commission issued a notification for conducting elections to the posts of member, municipality and municipal corporation, he requested the Collectors to take necessary action for declaring holiday in areas notified for elections.

