Telangana: Collectors told to increase green cover, check tree felling

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday directed the District Collectors to act firmly against timber smuggling and illegal felling of trees. He wanted them to not only focus on planting saplings, but also conserving the existing trees especially those in dense forests.

“Developing dense forest in 10 acres of forest land is equivalent to developing 10,000 acres in social forestry. Hence, we must be prepared to revive the existing forests with a firm action plan,” he said.

Interacting with the District Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister observed that percentage of forests is less in the districts of Hyderabad, Gadwal, Karimnagar, Jangaon, Warangal Urban, Yadadri Bhongir, Suryapet, Narayanpet, and Sangareddy. He asked the Collectors of these districts to concentrate on developing social forestry in their respective districts. He reiterated that plantation of saplings and their protection is the responsibility of all especially the Ministers and the Collectors.

“This is a litmus test for the work of the Ministers and the District Collectors. Persons who neglect their duties or negligent, will not be spared,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. He, further, directed the officials to launch every government and welfare scheme in localities habitated by the SC/ST areas. He wanted the elected representatives and officials to visit tribal hamlets on a regular basis.

To improve air quality and to control pollution, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials on Tuesday to increase green cover in Hyderabad which was adjudged as the most livable city. He said cities without a seashore were prone to more pollution and New Delhi was the best example.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to control pollution. He felt that unless immediate measures were not taken, Hyderabad is likely to face severe pollution problem in future. “There are 1.60 lakh hectares of forest land available in and around Hyderabad. This space must be utilised to grow dense urban forests,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to develop Harini Vanasthali Park at Vanasthalipuram on the lines of KBR national park. He wanted them to prepare and submit an action plan to control pollution. Further, the officials were instructed to promote usage of electric vehicles by decreasing usage of diesel vehicles. Door-to-door visits must be conducted to create awareness against pollution, he added.

