Telangana collects Rs 121.3 cr from traffic violations

Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Police have generated a staggering Rs 121.3 crore through penalties collected from major traffic rule violators across the State in 2019. The amount was generated through 25,02,746 cases that were booked under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. Of these cases, overspeeding topped the list with over 11,31,712 cases followed by wrong parking of vehicles on highways and other roads with 9,56,394 cases.

The penalties were collected during various crackdowns launched by the police against violators on National and State highways and other arterial roads in district headquarters. Focus was mainly laid on half a dozen repeated violations, especially over-speeding, overloading in goods vehicles, wrong parking of vehicles on highways and other roads, goods vehicles carrying passengers, use of mobile phone while driving and not wearing seatbelt.

As these violations were contributing to the road accidents, the police cracked the whip on errant motorists. Traffic experts, however, said imposing penalties on motorists would not solve the problem. “How can the police collect fines from motorists when the administration is not providing proper roads and other amenities including parking areas?” asked JNTU’s Centre for Transportation and Engineering (Head) KM Laxman Rao.

“Collecting fine from those resorting to drunk driving is appropriate. But, imposing penalties for other violations is not advisable as there are no facilities on several major roads,” he said. He advised the police to hold counselling sessions to violators instead of collecting fines from them.

At the same time, planners and engineers should be insisted to ensure basic facilities on the roads. Owing to defects in road engineering work, accidents were taking place at many busy stretches. Planners and engineers should be made accountable for their works, he said.

He added there should be proper coordination between the government departments for ensuring a safe driving facility to motorists.

