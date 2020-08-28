Telangana comes in for praise yet again

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Thursday was a day that truly belonged to Telangana, with Union Ministers and Central officials heaping praise on the State government for its progressive and innovative policies and schemes on industrial, agriculture and irrigation fronts — areas where Telangana has made rapid strides in just six years.

If Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal complimented IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for coming up with the revolutionary single-window TSiPASS policy for setting up businesses in the State with ease, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was full of appreciation for the welfare-oriented Rythu Bandhu scheme and the Farmers’ Coordination Committees set up by the State government.

Nabard Chairman Govinda Rajulu Chintala, also lauding the Rythu Bandhu, described the welfare initiative as a trendsetter. Heaping encomiums on Rama Rao, Piyush Goyal sought comprehensive information on the policy for studying it while participating in the “One District-One Product” event conducted by the Union Ministry of Industries. Not one to lose an opportunity, Rama Rao used the platform to seek Goyal support for the development of the massive industrial parks that Telangana had planned.

While Tomar made special mention of Telangana’s progressive measures in agriculture at a meeting with Agriculture Ministers of various States, including Telangana represented by Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, in his presentation, said: “Rythu Bandhu is very useful for farmers and the Farmer Coordination Committees help bring all farmers on one platform.”

Agarwal went on to say that the FCCs helped the State create a wider farmers’ network which will play an instrumental role in implementing the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme. Nabard Chairman Govinda Rajulu, delivering the fourth convocation address at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, said that besides implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Telangana was showing good results in water management with irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and Mission Kakatiya.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .