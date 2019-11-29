Telangana: Commissioner of Commercial Taxes retires

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer and the current Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, V Anil Kumar will be retiring on Saturday on attaining the age of superannuation.

Anil Kumar had taken over the reins of the Commercial taxes department after formation of Telangana State, when the revenue growth was in the negative rate and had introduced

various measures for tapping the revenue potentiality of the newly formed State.

He was insrumental in the smooth transition from VAT to GST regime in the State. The duo of Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Commissioner Anil Kumar are well known among the echelons of tax administration all over the country for representing various issues before the GST Council, which include reduction of tax rates in respect of granites and other commodities, works contracts etc.

The Telangana State Tax Employees Association honorary president T Venkateshwarlu and president K Venugopal Rao have said his retirement was a great loss to the Commercial Taxes department and lauded him as one of the most upright and honest officers of Telangana State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter