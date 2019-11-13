Telangana committed to encourage sports: Badugula Lingaiah

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Suryapet: Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, on Wednesday, said the State government was committed to encourage sports and games and developing necessary facilities.

Launching sports meet organised by S-Foundation in Government Junior College at Suryapet on the eve of Children’s Day -November 14, Rajya Sabha member said parents should encourage children to participate in sports and games. It would instill a sportive spirit in them and also make them physically and psychologically fit. He said State government was taking up measures to provide necessary infrastructure and facilities for the conduct of sports and games in the State.

Appreciating S-Foundation for conducting tournaments for students, he said the foundation had also extended sports kits to youth free of cost. He asked S-Foundation to conduct more social service activities in the future.

District Education Officer Madhan mohan and others were also present.

