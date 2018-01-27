‘Telangana committed to revive handloom sector’

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Nalgonda: The State government is committed to revive the handloom sector and will bring back the old glory of the sector, said Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukender Reddy on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating shopping complex of Weavers Cooperative Society at Miryalaguda in the district. Speaking on the ocassion, Sukender Reddy said the handlooms was one of the major sector in State and which provided livelihood to lakhs of people. Due to various reasons, handloom sector lost its shine and weavers started to quit the caste based profession. As per the recent survey conducted by the Textiles department, there were just 17,000 looms in the State, he added.

Explaining the initiatives taken up by the State government for welfare of the weavers and strengthening of handlooms sector, he reminded that the State government has taken up Mega Textiles Park at Warangal with hundreds of crores. The Centre has also reserved 11 designs for handlooms and need to strictly implement it by proper enforcement, he added. He also asked the weavers to update their skills in tune with the markets needs and come out with new designs that would create more demand to their products. Miryalaguda MLA N Bhasker Rao, Miryalaguda Municipal Chairperson T Nagalaxmi Bhargav also attended the programme.